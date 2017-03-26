A hero's welcome: Maine's Special Olympics athletes return from World Games

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - After finishing a weeklong trip to the Special Olympics World Games in Austria, two athletes from Team USA landed back home in Maine Sunday.

Anna McDougal of Wiscasset and Lukas Houk of Portland were medal-clad and beaming with pride upon arrival.

They received a hero's welcome, with family, friends, and coaches holding signs to welcome the athletes home. “I was so happy to see everyone,” said McDougall. “Even though I loved being there, I love coming back.”

They made their coach - and entire country – proud. Coach Duane Hall says every member of Team USA medaled, and described the moment of seeing them up on the podium.

“We had a couple guys break down in tears because they were so happy,” he said. “All of a sudden we start tearing up - and of course you want to be a tough guy, you don't want to do that. But it's why I do this. I love seeing the guys excel and succeed.”

Anna McDougal and Lukas Houk brought home gold, silver, and bronze medals in Alpine and Cross Country skiing.

The only two Mainers of the 170 athletes on Team USA - they got to experience another part of the world.

“So pretty,” said McDougall. “Everything was amazing. What they do is so different from here in Maine. All they talk about is skiing with a passion - which is so perfect for me.”

Anna is a World Games silver medalist for Alpine Skiing - a feat few can accomplish.

But she still can't believe it's real. “I was on the red carpet for opening ceremonies,” she said. “I thought I was a famous. Like...I'm on the USA team! I can't believe I'm on the team!”

She says the whole time she was there - the support of her home state was her motivation.

“It felt great to represent Maine in skiing,” she said. “I always wanted to represent everyone. When I did my last ski, I totally thought about everyone in Maine. I envisioned everyone in Maine.”

And while she's happy to be home, it's an experience she'll never forget. “I loved it all,” she said. “It was the best moment of my life, and I'll never forget it.”

