Profile: Troy Murphy, Mogul Skiing

Troy Murphy on Bill Green's Maine

Liam Nee, WCSH 5:27 PM. EST February 09, 2017

Troy Murphy is training and competing for his first Olympic Team birth in 2018, and is currently ranked 2nd on the U.S. team.

BIRTHDAY: June 13, 1992

HOMETOWN: Bethel, Maine (born in Biddeford, Maine)

SCHOOL: Gould Academy '10

CAREER HIGHLIGHTS: 2014 World Cup "Rookie of the Year;" 2015 U.S. National Mogul Skiing Champion; 5th place at the first Olympic qualifier in February 2017 (1st for U.S. team)

Facebook: /troymurphyski
Twitter: @troymurph
Instagram: troy_murphy
U.S. Ski Team Bio

TROY MURPHY | MOGUL SKIER from Jannick Fjeldsoe on Vimeo.

