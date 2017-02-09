Profile: Troy Murphy, Mogul Skiing

Troy Murphy is training and competing for his first Olympic Team birth in 2018, and is currently ranked 2nd on the U.S. team.
BIRTHDAY: June 13, 1992
HOMETOWN: Bethel, Maine (born in Biddeford, Maine)
SCHOOL: Gould Academy '10
CAREER HIGHLIGHTS: 2014 World Cup "Rookie of the Year;" 2015 U.S. National Mogul Skiing Champion; 5th place at the first Olympic qualifier in February 2017 (1st for U.S. team)
Facebook: /troymurphyski
Twitter: @troymurph
Instagram: troy_murphy
U.S. Ski Team Bio
TROY MURPHY | MOGUL SKIER from Jannick Fjeldsoe on Vimeo.
