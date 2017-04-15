A crowd gathers along the shore to watch paddlers brave Six Mile Falls at the Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Instead of sun bonnets, the signature attire for Easter weekend at the Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race is a life jacket.

MOBILE USERS CLICK TO WATCH LIVE STREAM

Paddlers put into the water first thing on Saturday morning to brave the rapids along 16.5 miles of waterway between the town of Kenduskeag and Bangor.

This is the 51st running of the annual race, which is organized by the Bangor Dept. of Parks and Recreation.

© 2017 WLBZ-TV