PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - With the ocean, mountains, and lakes - Maine is undeniably an awesome spot for summer camp.

In fact, over 40,000 kids come to Vacationland each year just for camp.

And Sunday - hundreds of them got their first taste at summer with the annual Summer Camp Fair in Portland.

There were 74 different camps represented, from New Hampshire, to Bar Harbor, and even to Canada.

Organizers say it's better than a Google search - and gives parents and kids a chance to meet potential directors and counselors to find the best summer camp fit for them.

There were options ranging from sports camp to outdoor camp to music and theater and even to poetry and debate camp.

Summer camps aren't only good for the kids - they're good for the state, too.

The executive director of the program says that in 2012, Maine Summer Camps contributed $320 million to Maine's economy, both directly and indirectly.

The organization also provies over $5 million in scholarships to Maine kids each year.

