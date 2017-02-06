Big Ol' Fish

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
School Shocker: Teacher Drags Student (WGBA)
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
Alleged abuse case highlights law loophole
-
The Nottingham Galley shipwreck of 1710
-
Skowhegan buses vandalized over weekend
-
4-year-old found dead in pond in St. Albans
-
Three people injured when car hits motorcycle in Orrington
-
A special dog for a little boy
-
UMaine freezes tuition for sixth year
More Stories
-
Patriots stun Falcons with historic Super Bowl…Feb. 5, 2017, 10:32 p.m.
-
Rowdy Mainers celebrate Pats winFeb. 6, 2017, 12:09 a.m.
-
Tom Brady suspects Super Bowl jersey was stolen after gameFeb. 6, 2017, 12:16 a.m.