Cory and Stormy: Coming to a city near you

It took him a while, but Cory Froomkin finally found his balance during Nordic skiing lessons at Quarry Road Recreation Area in Waterville

WATERVILLE, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Stormy and Cory are hitting the road! We are looking to come out every Friday morning to have fun for our 6 AM hour of The Morning Report. Maine is a large state, so we have plenty of terrain to cover!

Our first stop on our tour was in Waterville, at Quarry Road Trails. Cory tried his hand (or legs) at Nordic skiing!

