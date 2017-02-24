WLBZ
Close
Weather Alert 7 weather alerts
Close

Cory and Stormy: Coming to a city near you

Stormy and Cory go nordic skiing

Cory Froomkin, WCSH 9:02 AM. EST February 24, 2017

WATERVILLE, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Stormy and Cory are hitting the road! We are looking to come out every Friday morning to have fun for our 6 AM hour of The Morning Report. Maine is a large state, so we have plenty of terrain to cover!

If you want to see Cory and Stormy, we take suggestions all the time! Just head over to our Facebook and Twitter pages!

Our first stop on our tour was in Waterville, at Quarry Road Trails. Cory tried his hand (or legs) at Nordic skiing!

Be sure to use the hashtag #SeeYouSoon on social media!

Copyright 2017 WCSH


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories