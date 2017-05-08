Mass. man charged with illegal elver possession

SCARBOROUGH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A tip to the Maine Marine Patrol about illegal elver possession sent a Massachusetts man to jail.

Marine Patrol officers arrested 51-year-old Joseph Starratt of Middleborough, Mass. on Friday in Scarborough. Officers said he was caught with 16.5 lbs. of elvers.

Starratt is charged with possession of elvers without a license. The crime carries a penalty of up to a year in jail and a $2,000 fine.

Information about Starratt was reported to the confidential tip line Operation Game Thief. A private, non-profit organization runs the service to help investigators with deal with poaching and other resource violations in Maine. Click here to report a violation online or call 1-800-253-7887.

