Near ideal ice conditions as Camden preps for big toboggan race weekend

CAMDEN, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Hundreds of people who want eight seconds of excitement are getting ready to head to Camden.

Why?

The 27th U.S. National Toboggan Championships will be run next weekend at the Camden Snow Bowl. The event draws hundreds of racers and usually thousands of spectators to share the fun.

Last year’s warm winter forced organizers to scale back the races to one day and relocated them from the toboggan chute to a slope on the side of the ski mountain. But this year, race chair Holly Edwards says the conditions have become just right.

“(T)he weather its working out in our favor this year,” said Edwards. She said the forecast is calling for mostly cold temperatures, which will be ideal for the ice that lines the toboggan chute, and lets the racers hit speeds close to 40 mph.

Edwards said they have about 60 openings left for race teams and is hoping teams will sign up soon to make sure the race card for next weekend is filled.

The revenue from the toboggan races goes to help support the Camden Snow Bowl, the town-owned ski area. The Snow Bowl is at the center of local controversy right now, after the town Select Board asked for a special audit of the Redevelopment Fund. That fund is more than $6 million, a combination of taxpayer dollars and donations from area residents, all used to finance the major renovation of the ski area over the past two years.

