Snow means money for local businesses

THE FORKS, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- There are over 14,000 miles of snowmobile tracks throughout western and northern Maine. Northern outdoors, a snowmobiling resort and a destination spot for many people in New England, maintains 150 of those trails. Thursday’s snowstorm provided a perfect base for those paths and for a successful business season.

"We're excited to be open for the season,” said Russell Walters, president of Northern Outdoors.

He has had this day marked on his calendar for months.



“Snow mobile season is a big deal for us… big deal for the economy of western Maine,” he said.



Compared to this time last year- he says things are looking up.



“Mother nature is playing her part too today,” he said. “I remember on Christmas Day, playing soccer in my backyard…so that wasn't so good.”



But now, they are off to a good start. Following the recent cold weather, Walters said an additional foot of snow is exactly what is needed to make 2017 a great season.



“That's going to help sort of compact and create a really nice base that will bring people up here in January and start to contribute to the base of the trails, which we hope will last all the way through till March,” he said.



Northern Outdoors started making their trails about 25 years ago. Yearly reparations for those trails begin nearly two months before the season officially kicks off.



“So that everything's ready for hopefully the snow that we're going to get in the next 24-38 hours,” said Walters.



When long time customers, Linda Sullivan heard the news- she immediately booked a reservation.



“Every time we come here, it's a great time. We’ve never had a bad time. It's perfect,” she said.

Walters' favorite part of jumping on his sled, is the places he gets to see.

“Oh, it's great! You can cover so much landscape,” he said. “How can we show people these places that you know, that are very special to us and that they can go to and learn to enjoy for themselves.”

As soon as people got word of the snow storm, Walters said the phone was ringing non-stop- and the resort is already fully booked for the holiday weekend.

