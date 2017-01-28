Weekend reprieve lets snowmobiles cross borders

snowmobile season outlook (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

PITTSBURG, N.H. (AP) - Snowmobilers from across northern New England are able to enjoy the adjoining states this weekend without having to register their sleds in the other states.

The Tri-State Snowmobile Weekend allows snowmobiles legally registered in Vermont, New Hampshire or Maine to operate in the other states.

For the Saturday and Sunday exchange riders must follow all of the laws and rules of the states they visit, including Vermont's mandatory liability insurance, safety education certification and youth operation requirements.

