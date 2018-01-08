Patriots cheerleaders, former players visit Maine

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The March to Minnesota is on!

After a bye week, the Patriots are preparing to face the Tennessee Titans in the AFC divisional playoff game this Saturday at 8:15 in Foxboro.

As the team gets ready, former members and a few cheerleaders are touring New England to get fans hyped up for the playoffs (as if we're not already). The group stopped in South Portland on Monday to hand out t-shirts and hats and take selfies with fans.

The visit is part of the cheerleaders' Six States in Six Days trip around New England. The next stop is Hartford, Connecticut on Tuesday.

