Patriots deny report of quarterback tension

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. on Oct. 15, 2017 (Photo: Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Unsubstantiated, exaggerated and inaccurate are some of the words the Patriots used to deny a news report of a rift between three of the team's biggest icons.

ESPN reported that Belichick had been grooming Jimmy Garoppolo to take over as quarterback when 40-year-old Brady began showing his age. ESPN claims team owner Robert Kraft responded to Brady's uneasiness by ordering Belichick to trade Garoppolo.

Belichick's terse press conferences have defined the team's often standoffish attitude toward the media under his leadership. In a statement he released jointly with Brady and Kraft, the message was more verbose than Belichick's usual post-game analysis but no less dismissive.

Joint statement from Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft, Head Coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady: pic.twitter.com/i555gWZIi6 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 5, 2018

The three Patriots pointed to the success of their partnership over 18 years and reaffirmed their shared commitment to winning. "It is unfortunate that there is even a need for us to respond to these fallacies," they said.

© 2018 WCSH-TV