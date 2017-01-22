Patriots head to their 2nd Super Bowl in 3 years

Jan 22, 2017; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount (29) celebrates after beating the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2017 AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: James Lang, James Lang)

FOXBOROUGH, Massachusetts (NEWS CENTER) -- A season that began with Tom Brady serving a four game suspension will end with him in the Super Bowl, where the New England Patriots will take on Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons.

While most of the attention between now and the NFL championship game on Feb. 5 in Houston will be focused on Brady vs. Ryan, the truly key matchup could be Atlanta's score-at-will offense, which produced the most point during the regular season, against the unheralded defense of New England, which allowed the fewest.

Brady and coach Bill Belichick will be seeking their - and the Patriots' - fifth Lombardi Trophy, and second in three years. This will be the franchise's league-recording ninth appearance in the Super Bowl.

The Falcons have never won the Super Bowl; this is the club's second trip to the big game.

Copyright 2016 WCSH