Patriots quarterback Brady setting up Instagram account

Brady in snow on Instagram

Update 4:45 p.m.: QB Tom Brady has posted his first photo on Instagram, with 43K likes (and counting).

(NEWS CENTER) -- Tom Brady is prepping for the NFL Playoffs on the practice field -- and social media off of it.

As of Saturday, Tom Brady has a verified account on Instragram. The app is primarily known as a companion photo sharing app related to Facebook after it was purchased by the social media giant in 2012.

'Tommy Terrific' already has 18K followers even though he has yet to create a single picture post.

Brady is already widely known for his use on Facebook -- even though he does not publicly use Twitter.

CHECK OUT BRADY'S INSTAGRAM ACCOUNT LINK

Copyright 2017 WCSH