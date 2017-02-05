Patriots' TE Martellus Bennett playing in first Super Bowl, and it's in his hometown

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) --

New England Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett is playing in his first Super Bowl in Houston, Texas, just miles away from his hometown of Taylor.

Bennett's brother, Michael Bennett is a defensive end for the Seattle Seahawks, and has played in two Super Bowls: beating the Denver Broncos in 2014, and losing to the Patriots in 2015.

Now it is Martellus' turn to play in his first Super Bowl after nine years in the league.

Martellus came to the Patriots this season.

"I've got the winning disease," said Bennett, after the AFC Championship game. "It'll be great to bring one back for H-town and show people what you can do with hard work."

