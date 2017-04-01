Pats Nation greets Lombardi Trophy in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) – Saturday was an exciting day in Bangor as hundreds of fans waited in line to see a piece of sports history.

The Super Bowl LI trophy made its way to the Cross-Insurance Center just before 1 o’clock on Saturday afternoon. However, the journey was not easy.

The vehicle transporting the Lombardi Trophy hit a deer along the way. Fortunately, everyone and the trophy were safe.

State trooper Tyler Maloon who responded to the accident said, “it was a story for the ages” in his Facebook post. However, he was not the only one who thought that after seeing the trophy up close and personal.

“I’m just seizing the moment, just enjoying the moment I mean this is a once in a lifetime opportunity,” said Julie Levasseur.

“I’m hoping that Brady, Belichick and the whole organization sees that Maine is a big supporter and we’re die hard Patriot’s fans,” said Bruce Labombarde.

After the Patriots’ cheerleader and mascot left around 4 o’clock, the Lombardi Trophy stuck around for an extra hour for fans to continue to take photos.



© 2017 WLBZ-TV