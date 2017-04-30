WLBZ
Paul Pierce bids adieu to NBA

WCSH 10:34 PM. EDT April 30, 2017

LOS ANGELES, California (NEWS CENTER) -- The Utah Jazz eliminated the Los Angeles Clippers from the NBA playoffs with a 104-91 Game 7 win, and with that, Paul Pierce said goodbye to the game he loves.

The former Celtic tweeted about his retirement saying, "Just wanna say Thanku to all my fans who followed me throughout my career supporting my ups and downs it's been an honor 19yrs wow thankunba."

 

 

Pierce played for the Celtics for the first 15 years of his career before being traded to the Brooklyn Nets. He helped the Celtics to their seventeenth championship in 2008 and was a ten-time NBA All-Star.
 
 

