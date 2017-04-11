WLBZ
PBA tour brings friends together at Bayside Bowl for doubles tournament

WCSH 3:39 PM. EDT April 11, 2017

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- For the third straight year, the PBA tour is taking over Bayside Bowl in Portland. 

The event, which now spans more than a week,  brings the best of the best under one roof. 

Mainers who participated in the newly-added doubles tournament appreciate being around the pros and competing against them as well. 

For long-time friends James Goulding and Jimmy Clark, they were also glad to be competing in their own backyard. 

© 2017 WCSH-TV


