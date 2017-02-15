PBA will play at newly expanded Bayside Bowl

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The Professional Bowlers Association will play at Bayside Bowl in Portland for the third straight year, but the venue will look much different than before.

8 more lanes are just part of the new addition currently being built. Owners say it will be up and running in time for the PBA to hold its Elais Cup competition here in April.

There will also be a doubles tournament that will be aired live on ESPN on April 16th. LL Bean is the flagship sponsor of this year's event, which will bring some of the best bowlers from around the world to our state, and will put sports fans' eyes on Maine for a few weeks.

The entire event will take place at Bayside Bowl from April 9th to April 16th.

