Penguins want to keep politics out of White House visit

Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins and his teammates celebrate with the Stanley Cup trophy after defeating the Nashville Predators 2-0 in Game Six of the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Final at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on June 11, 2017 (Photo: Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan insists the franchise's decision to visit the White House doesn't mean the team is wading into the increasingly charged intersection of sports and politics.



Sullivan defended the organization's decision on Wednesday. He stressed it didn't serve as a signal that the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions are picking a side in the increasingly heated debate between President Donald Trump and NFL players who protest during the national anthem.

As part of the Penguins team that won the 2017 Stanley Cup, Biddeford's Brian Dumoulin is included in the invitation for a congratulatory visit with Pres. Donald Trump at the White House

The Penguins released a statement Sunday indicating they would attend a ceremony at the White House, a tradition for numerous championship teams.



Former NHL player Georges Laraque called Pittsburgh's decision "an embarrassment."

© 2017 Associated Press