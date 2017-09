Pitino exits Louisville as bribery scandal expands

Head coach Rick Pitino of the Louisville Cardinals reacts against the Michigan Wolverines in the second half during the second round of the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on March 19, 2017 (Photo: Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Rick Pitino's attorney has told the Courier-Journal that Louisville has put the basketball coach on administrative leave, but has "effectively fired" Pitino amid a federal bribery investigation.



Steve Spence told the paper Tuesday the coach was out before a scheduled news conference at the school.

Seen here in a game in Cleveland in 2000, Rick Pitino endured a rocky tenure as Celtics coach (1997-2001), during which he famously complained, "Larry Bird is not walking through that door." (Photo: David Maxwell/AFP/Getty Images)

Pitino's exit comes after the school acknowledged on Tuesday that the men's program is part of a federal investigation into alleged bribery of recruits. The 65-year-old coach was not named in the indictment that resulted in the arrest of 10 people including four assistant coaches at other schools and an Adidas executive.



But it is the latest black eye for the Cardinals program. Pitino and Louisville are in the middle of appealing NCAA sanctions handed out in June following an escort scandal.

