Police report: Michael Floyd had blood-alcohol level of .217

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) - A police report released Wednesday says wide receiver Michael Floyd had a blood-alcohol level of .217 when arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and other charges earlier this month in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Arizona's legal limit for alcohol is .08.

Floyd played for the Arizona Cardinals at the time, but the team released him two days after his arrest. The New England Patriots then claimed him off waivers.

The 6-foot-2, 220-pound Floyd was taken into custody early the morning of Dec. 12 after being found unconscious behind the wheel of his running Cadillac Escalade at an intersection in Scottsdale.

He was booked and released from the Scottsdale jail later that morning.

