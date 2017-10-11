Close POLL: Week 6 Play of the Week Vote for the Week Six Play of the Week Jessica Gagne, WCSH 12:05 AM. EDT October 12, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST (NEWS CENTER) -- Week six of the high school football season has come and gone, and we have five more great highlights for you to pick from! Which of these will earn the title of play of the week? Your votes will decide!Pick the Week Six Play of the Week: © 2017 WCSH-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS School Shocker: Teacher Drags Student (WGBA) NEWS CENTER Video Forecast NEWS CENTER Video Forecast Alleged abuse case highlights law loophole The Nottingham Galley shipwreck of 1710 Skowhegan buses vandalized over weekend 4-year-old found dead in pond in St. Albans Three people injured when car hits motorcycle in Orrington A special dog for a little boy UMaine freezes tuition for sixth year More Stories Multiple hurt in explosion at Maine agricultural building Oct 11, 2017, 5:12 p.m. Remembering one of the bloodiest days in Bangor's history Oct 11, 2017, 6:29 p.m. In historic change, Boy Scouts to let girls in some programs Oct 11, 2017, 1:14 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs