Portland powers past rival Deering, plus other scores/highlights

(NEWS CENTER) -- In the 224th meeting, the Portland boys basketball team beat its rival from Deering.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Dirigo 56, Oak Hill 47

Forest Hills Consolidated 60, Pine Tree Academy 52

Gray-New Gloucester 53, Lake Region 48

Greenville 62, Valley 51

Hall-Dale 58, Mt. Abram 31

Houlton Christian Academy 43, Ashland Community 35

Jonesport-Beals 72, Shead 41

Monmouth Academy 56, Madison Area Memorial 54

Mountain Valley 56, Lisbon 48

North Yarmouth Academy 41, Waynflete 37

Portland 63, Deering 44

Sacopee Valley 35, St. Dominic Regional 34

Yarmouth 91, Wells 63

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Central Aroostook 40, Van Buren District 17

Deering 53, Noble 51

Hebron Academy 58, Buckfield 34

Kents Hill 29, Islesboro Central 24

North Yarmouth Academy 45, Waynflete 40

Pine Tree Academy 55, Forest Hills Consolidated 46

Valley 28, Greenville 26

Yarmouth 42, Wells 30

