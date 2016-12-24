Pro hockey returning to Portland in 2018-19?

(NEWS CENTER)-- Even though there are still some hurdles to clear, it looks like there is a path for professional hockey to come back to Portland. NEWS CENTER has learned that Comcast Spectacor, the company that owns the Philadelphia Flyers, and also the company that runs Spectra which manages the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland, as well as the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, is discussing bringing an East Coast Hockey League franchise to Portland for the 2018–19 season.



The Flyers were the original parent club of the Maine Mariners when pro hockey debuted in Portland in 1977.



It is too late in the process for a team to begin play in Maine next year, but all details are being worked out for the potential of the new team to begin in the Fall of 2018.

Copyright 2016 WCSH