Randy Moss the soccer player?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Please let this be real.
Retired NFL superstar Randy Moss, whose 156 touchdowns is second all-time, has signed a contract with United Soccer’s Charlotte Independence.
ICYMI: Independence have signed @NFL Legend @RandyMoss ahead of the April 1 Home Opener. https://t.co/FesDUYaWTK #WeAreCLT— Independence (@CLTIndependence) March 31, 2017
We aren’t sure if Moss has intentions to actually play or if this is a clever April Fools’ Day prank, but we pray that it’s going to happen.
The 40-year-old NFL legend will wear his patented No. 84, if approved by the USL and U.S. Soccer.
“Renewing my career is something that I’ve thought about doing for a long time now,” said Moss in a team release. “I’m excited to get started with the Charlotte Independence and show the world that I can be a two-sport athlete.”
Moss, who was dubbed “The Freak” after splashing onto the NFL scene, said he has been training via Spartan races and a Crossfit boot camp he hosts in Charlotte.
“Our team stands to gain a lot by bringing in Randy,” said Independence head coach Mike Jeffries. “Obviously, he’s a proven winner and his athleticism is an attribute that translates to any sport he plays.”
The Independence opens their regular season Saturday versus Charleston on the campus of UNC-Charlotte.
But if you want to get into this game, you'll need straight cash, homie.
