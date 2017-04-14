Red Claws' Abdel Nader named NBA D-League Rookie of the Year

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A player known for shooting threes is now the third Maine Red Claw to be named Rookie of the Year.

Abdel Nader, the Celtics 58th overall pick in last year's NBA draft, was honored by the D-League for his successful rookie campaign on Friday afternoon.

Leading the team in scoring in 16 games this year, Nader averaged 21 points, six rebounds and just under four assists in the regular season while hitting a team high 99 three-pointers.

During the Red Claws first round playoff series against the Mad Ants, Nader continued to put up big numbers averaging 22 points a game.

Nadel is also an Alexandria, Egypt native, making him the first international player to win the D-Leagues' Rookie of the Year award.

You can catch Nader and the Red Claws in action Sunday afternoon at 5:00 PM when they begin their Eastern Conference Finals series against the Raptors 905.

