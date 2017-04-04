WLBZ
Red Claws beat Mad Ants in overtime for franchise's first playoff victory

WCSH 9:43 PM. EDT April 04, 2017

(NEWS CENTER) -- They may have needed some extra time, but the Maine Red Claws picked up franchise's first-ever postseason victory on Tuesday night during the opening round of the D-League playoffs. 

The Celtic's assignees led the way for the Red Claws in the 110-106 overtime win over the Mad Ants. Demetrius Jackson finished the game with 30 points while Jordan Mickey recorded a double-double (24 points, 16 rebounds). 

The best-of-three series shifts to the Portland Expo on Monday, April 10th, for game two where the Red Claws will have a chance to sweep the Fort Wayne Mad Ants. 

