WLBZ
Close

Red Claws return to practice after historic win, look to advance in D-League playoffs

WCSH 5:05 PM. EDT April 06, 2017

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The Maine Red Claws have a chance to advance in the D-League playoffs on Monday night, which would be a first for the franchise. 

This comes after the team won it's first-ever post season game Tuesday night when it opened its best-of-three series with Fort Wayne. 

The series shifts to the Portland Expo Monday night for game two, and the home team hopes there won't be any need for a game three. 

© 2017 WCSH-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories