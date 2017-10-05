Red Sox scratch Nunez from playoff roster

Eduardo Nunez of the Boston Red Sox is carried off the field after suffering an injury in the first inning against the Houston Astros during game one of the American League Division Series at Minute Maid Park in Houston on Oct. 5, 2017 (Photo: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

HOUSTON (AP) - The Boston Red Sox have taken designated hitter Eduardo Nunez off their playoff roster because of a knee injury and replaced him with outfielder Chris Young.



Nunez hurt himself running to first base and had to be carried from the field in the first inning of an 8-2 loss to Houston on Thursday in Game 1 of the AL Division Series.



Nunez missed 19 of Boston's last 20 regular-season games with what the team called a sore knee. The Red Sox thought he had recovered enough to contribute in the postseason.



Major League Baseball permits a replacement for an injured player during the postseason. By rule, Nunez is out for the rest of this series and also the next round, if the Red Sox advance. He would be allowed to play in the World Series if Boston makes it that far.

