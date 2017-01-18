Red Sox skipper visits Bangor

Manager John Farrell was at the Gracie Theatre at Husson University Wednesday night, taking questions from the audience members who came out to see him.

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Pitchers and catchers report in 28 days, but Red Sox fans are already thinking about the upcoming season.

Manager John Farrell was at the Gracie Theatre at Husson University Wednesday night, taking questions from the audience members who came out to see him. He even signed a young fan's cast after he broke his arm this winter.

The skipper openly discussed signing Chris Sale, saying he would not have gone after Sale if they "didn't have the group of young players." He also talked about the plan for third base and designated hitter. Farrell said the Red Sox might rotate the DH position throughout the season, adding Hanley Ramirez, Chris Young and Dustin Pedroia are in discussion.

Farrell even had high remarks for former Portland Sea Dog, Andrew Benintendi. "He handled everything in stride. There's an ease to his game that I think allows him to play and perform, from what we've seen, at a high level so far."

One of the big questions going into the 2017 season is who will get the nod on Opening Day. Farrell said he still doesn't know.

