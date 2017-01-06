Richard Barron to take medical leave

Black Bears blanked (Photo: wcsh)

NEWS CENTER-- U-Maine women's basketball coach Richard Barron has taken a medical leave from the team effective immediately. The University released a statement today.







"University of Maine women's basketball coach Richard Barron will take an indefinite medical leave, effective Jan. 6.

"I appreciate the concern people have showed me over the past month," said Barron. "My condition was not improving and the medication had side effects that interfered with coaching effectively. I care deeply for our players and staff and I believe it is in the team's best interest that I take a medical leave. I know our fans will give them their full support."

Associate head coach Amy Vachon, now in her sixth season on staff at UMaine, will lead the team in Barron's absence, starting with the Black Bears' game against UMBC Jan. 7 at the Cross Insurance Center.

Barron is in his sixth season as head coach of the Black Bears, compiling a 85-89 record at UMaine. Over the past six seasons, Barron has guided Maine to back-to-back America East regular season championships and a pair of appearances in the Women's National Invitational Tournament (WNIT)."

