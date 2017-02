Saturday Tourney Time Regional Final Schedule, Results: 2/25

(NEWS CENTER) -- Hardware will be handed out around the state on Saturday as high school basketball teams play in regional finals.

Here is Saturday's schedule which will be updated with scores throughout the day:

Cross Insurance Center:

Girls Class 'D' North Regional Final

(2) Shead

(1) Southern Aroostook 9:05 AM

Boys Class 'D' North Regional Final

(2) Machias

(1) Southern Aroostook 10:45 AM

Girls Class 'B' North Regional Final

(3) Foxcroft

(1) Houlton 2:05 PM

Boys Class 'B' North Regional Final

(4) Orono

(2) MDI 3:45 PM

Girls Class 'C' North Regional Final - TBD

(5) Dexter/(1) Stearns

(3) Piscataquis/(2) George Stevens 8:35 PM

Boys Class 'C' North Regional Final - TBD

(6) Schenk/(2) Fort Fairfield

(5) Dexter/(1) George Stevens 8:45 PM

Augusta Civic Center:

GIrls Class 'D' South Regional Final

(5) Forest Hills

(2) Vinalhaven 1:05 PM

Boys Class 'D' South Regional Final

(2) A.R. Gould

(1) Greenville 2:45 PM

Girls Class 'C' South Regional Final

(4) Old Orchard Beach

(3) Monmouth Academy 7:05 PM

Boys Class 'C' South Regional Final

(3) Madison

(1) WInthrop 8:45 PM

Cross Insurance Arena:

Girls Class 'B' South Regional Final

(6) Lincoln Academy

(1) Gray-New Gloucester 1:00 PM

Boys Class 'B' South Regional Final

(3) Wells

(1) Yarmouth 2:45 PM

Girls Class 'A' South Regional Final

(2) Brunswick

(1) Greely 6:00 PM

Boys Class 'A' South Regional Final

(2) Falmouth

(1) Greely 8:00 PM

Copyright 2017 WCSH