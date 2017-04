PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The Portland Sea Dogs came into Tuesday's game with a 5-0 record. It's the team's best start in 12 years.

Tuesday was also their Education Day game so some of the fans who were in attendance weren't even around the last time the Sea Dogs started the year 5-0.

NEWS CENTER's Johnny Mehler caught up with some of the team's youngest fans.

© 2017 WCSH-TV