Sea Dogs hold media day ahead of home opener

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The boys of summer are back in Boston, and now it's almost time for the Red Sox Double-A affiliate to hit the diamond in Vacationland.

The Portland Sea Dogs are scheduled to open the season Thursday night at Hadlock Field against the Reading Fightin' Phils.

During Media Day on Tuesday, Opening Day starter Teddy Stankiewicz said he had a great Spring Training and he's ready to get back out on the mound.

In 2016, Stankiewicz finished with a 5-9 record while throwing two complete games and one shutout.

NEWS CENTER will be LIVE from Hadlock Field on Thursday for the team's home opener festitivies starting on the MORNING REPORT at 4:30 AM.

