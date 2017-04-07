Sea Dogs homer twice to take season opener against Fightins

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Aneury Tavarez hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh inning and the Sea Dogs (1-0) defeated the Reading Fightin Phils (0-1) in the 2017 season opener 4-2 at Hadlock Field.

Tavarez, who played for Baltimore in Spring Training as a Rule 5 Draft selection before being returned to Boston, took Jesen Therrien (L, 0-1) deep into the Sea Dogs bullpen for the game-winner.

Making his Double-A debut, Rafael Devers homered in his first plate appearance as a Sea Dog to tie the game 1-1 in the second inning.

Ty Buttrey (W, 1-0) earned the victory with two scoreless innings of relief. Sea Dogs' starter Teddy Stankiewicz (ND) allowed two earned runs on four hits in six innings, while walking two and striking out two.

Reading starter Tom Eshelman (ND) allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits in 4.2 innings with one walk and three strikeouts.

The Sea Dogs took their first lead of the game in the fifth inning. Jose Rosario struck out, but Yacksel Rios' pitch was wild and Numata's low throw to first wasn't dug out by Martin, which allowed Joseph Monge to score from second base.

Reading tied the game at two on a two-out RBI single by Numata to score Carlos Tocci.

Austin Maddox (S, 1) shut the door with a perfect ninth to close out the victory.