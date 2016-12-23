SECTION 326: A big fat lump of coal goes to…

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

Welcome back to Section 326. This week we’re getting into the holiday spirit. It won’t be long before Saint Nick comes slithering down the chimney, rewarding all who were nice while unloading lumps of coal to those deemed naughty.

When it comes to sports around Maine and New England, there are plenty of people, teams, and events that fit into those two distinct categories looking back on 2016.

Nice: The 2016 AA High School Basketball championship game. Two traditional rivals battled tooth and nail into double-overtime before Portland pulled out a last-second win over its traditional rival South Portland, 52-50. The Bulldogs were a huge favorite. The Riots came from nowhere to make a magical playoff run that brought them within a basket of a gold ball. Great rivalry…better game.

Naughty: The Maine Principals’ Association and its continued resistance to a shot clock for high school basketball. I know it costs money. I know it’s a lot of work. But please, this is the 21st century. Maine high school basketball needs a shot clock. In that Riots-Bulldogs state title game, the action ground to a halt as each team held the ball forever in the overtimes in an effort to hit that one game-winning shot. Two talented teams going two overtimes and only scoring a combined 102 points is troubling. Maine fans deserve better.

Nice: The hard-working, talented, and well-coached high school football teams that took home game balls from Bonny Eagle, MCI, Wells, and Brunswick in their respective classes. The amount of blood, sweat and tears the kids and coaches on these teams puts in are to be applauded by us all.

Naughty: The overall high school football product in Maine. While there were many entertaining games to watch this past year, there were also blowouts…a lot of them. The MPA has tried to balance the teams in each class as evenly as possible, but the wide range in talent even within classes is obvious. The term “running clock” was used far too frequently this year as powerhouse teams rolled up 50 point wins on a weekly basis. That’s not fun for anybody involved.

Nice: The young talent we watched at Hadlock Field now playing for our Boston Red Sox. In just a few of short years, we’ve seen Bogaerts, Benintendi, Betts, Bradley, Jr. and others make the jump from Double A to the big show. Not only have they made the jump, they’ve excelled. Betts arguably should have won the MVP in 2016, and the other Sea Dogs alum are now the nucleus of a youthful and athletic team who will hopefully be together for years to come. An honorable mention goes to Rick Porcello who, oh by the way, won the Cy Young, and Dave Dombrowski for pulling the trade trigger to get ace Chris Sale.

Naughty: Pablo Sandoval and David Price. Sandoval showed up to Spring Training completely out of shape while collecting his 17 million dollar check from John Henry. He denied the weight issue and had a tantrum when questioned by the media. A month later, he injured his shoulder, rendering him useless for the rest of year. As for Price, he had a decent season on the mound, but once again threw up on himself in the playoffs. That’s bad enough, but joking about it on Twitter months later while on vacation isn’t the best way to endear yourself to the Fenway Faithful.

Nice: Tom Brady. He took a pounding in the AFC championship in Denver, and still almost pulled out a miracle win that would have netted him his seventh Super Bowl appearance. Now at 39, after missing four games due to Deflategate, he is having another MVP-like season while leading the Pats to an 8th straight division championship.

Naughty: Roger Goodell. I know you know. Don’t get me started.

Special “airing of the grievances” Festivus wishes for: Ron Cain, former owner of the now departed Portland Pirates. Cain blindsided the city by unexpectedly taking his sticks and pucks with him to Springfield in the spring. The city thought it had a deal in place to keep the team at the Cross Insurance Arena. Cain had other ideas when he decided to take the Springfield offer even though he had a similar package from Portland. Portland had hosted a hockey team every year except for one since the mid 70’s. Not having one leaves a gaping hole, and sadly, it doesn’t look like the prospects for hockey in 2017 are good at all.

Finally, we can’t talk about 2016 without mentioning sports icons no longer with us. Pat Summit, one of the greatest college basketball coaches in history, lost her battle with Alzheimer’s. Golf’s king, Arnold Palmer, died at the age of 87, still revered and adored by the members of Arnie’s Army. Gordie Howe, simply known as Mr. Hockey died at the age of 88. He is the only pro hockey player to play in FIVE different decades! Finally…simply the greatest, Muhammed Ali. His contribution to boxing pales in comparison to what he did for civil rights and our society. His “phantom punch” fight with Sonny Liston in Lewiston 51 years ago is still the most historic sporting event ever held in the state of Maine. We’re sad to see them go, but can you imagine the round of golf this foursome is in the middle of right now! God rest their souls.

Copyright 2016 WCSH