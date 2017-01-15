Section 326: No wonder they hate us!

Maddie Meyer / Getty Images (Photo: Maddie Meyer / Getty Images)

It wasn’t exactly how Bill Belichick drew it up. The Patriots played poorly. The offensive line did a spot on imitation of a piece of Swiss cheese, i.e. it was full of holes. Brady was legitimately rattled and frustrated. He was yelling at the Texans, his teammates, and the officials. Bill Belichick was equally angry, at one point screaming, “Time out! Time the f*** out!” After the game, Brady and Belichick both said the team’s performance was unacceptable.

Oh yeah, did I mention they beat they Houston Texans by 18 points and will be playing in their sixth consecutive AFC Championship game?!?

That is the level of excellence the Patriots and their fans have come to expect. Not to sound like an old fuddy-duddy, but I remember a time, not that long ago, when any 18 point Patriots win would be celebrated with a parade down Route 1.

For all you Patriots fans who don’t remember life without Tom and the Hoodie, allow me to refresh your memory.

- October 27th, 1991: I was there in person when then Patriots Hugh Millen took the Patriots on what appeared to be a game-winning drive. With 15 seconds left, Millen was on the Broncos 15 yard line. He dropped back to throw and found no one. Instead of throwing the ball away he made a run for the goal line. He came up five yards short. The Patriots were out of time outs. Final score: Denver 9, New England 6. The Patriots finished the year 6-10.

- The entire 1992 season: The hope was that legendary Syracuse coach and Old Town, Maine native Dick MacPherson would be the answer to turning the team’s fortunes around. The team finished the year at 2-14. MacPherson was fired shortly thereafter.

- January 26th, 1986: The Patriots play in their first Super Bowl ever. After taking a 3-0 lead against the dominant Chicago Bears, the Bears score the next 44 points, destroying quarterbacks Tony Eason and Steve Grogan in the process.

I could go on, and on, and on but you get the point. Patriots fans are spoiled. My God we are spoiled, and I include myself in the list of the blasé and hard-to-please. I went to every game with my best buddy from 1993-1998. We didn’t miss a snap (except for my honeymoon weekend, so cut me some slack.) Then we got a little older. My kids were born. Then HDTV was born. Suddenly, getting through traffic on Route 1 and schlepping up to our upper deck seats in Section 326 wasn’t quite as appealing. Fast-forward to 2017 and I take one of my kids to ONE game each year and sell the rest of my tickets to my friends.

So for all of us yelling at the TV last night when the Patriots were only up 8 points in the fourth quarter, let’s keep things in perspective. Not only did the Patriots win, they actually covered the spread. Let’s also not forget that Brady was lined up against an excellent defense coached by a group of former Patriots who know every nook and cranny of New England’s offensive system. Brady and his boys turned the ball over three times and Tom wasn’t so terrific. BUT THEY STILL WON BY 18 POINTS.

In a sense, last night’s game was perfect. It will serve as a wake-up call to the entire team. Listen to what Brady and Belichick said post-game:

“It was one of those nights when we really never got into a rhythm,” said Brady. “Then you add our poor execution on top of that, and our turnovers on top of that, it doesn’t feel great. We can play a lot better than we played.”

“I feel like we’re going to have to play better, to coach better,” groused the Hoodie. “I didn’t think the coaching was all that good tonight. We have to play and coach better or there won’t be that much left of our season. Hopefully we can do that and up our level of performance next week.”

Is there any doubt they will? If history is any indicator, Brady will follow up a stinker game with one of his best performances. I don’t expect that to change. And for all of us disgruntled Patriots fans not satisfied with an ugly playoff victory? Take a step back. It will never be any better than it is right now. The Brady-Belichick era has produced 14 division titles in 16 years. Think about that?!?!? Now imagine what it’s like to be a Dolphins, Jets, or Bills fan knowing you have basically no chance to win your division each and every year.

So take it in. Breathe deeply. Take time to smell the roses and enjoy the cool breeze gently blowing through your Pat Patriot foam hat. All good things eventually will come to an end. But for now, we’re on to another AFC Championship game.

Copyright 2016 WCSH