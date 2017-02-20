Section 326: Super Bowl LI…best Boston sports moment? Uh, maybe not

L-R: Vinatieri (Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images); Ortiz (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images); Brady (Al Bello/Getty Images); Horgan (Al Bello/Getty Images); Butler (Rob Carr/Getty Images) (Photo: Clary/Jacobsohn/Bello/Bello/Carr)

Section 326 returns after taking a brief break to recover from the sheer euphoria of Super Bowl LI. I want to take this opportunity to apologize to our friends Joanne and Peter Lewis for the terrifying chest bump they witnessed between my son and myself when the Patriots tied the game in the 4th quarter. I hope their couch wasn’t damaged too badly when I fell back into it. Thankfully, my whiplash has finally faded away.

In the days after the game, many have asked, “Was that the greatest comeback in New England sports history? The greatest moment? The greatest Patriots game?” Surprisingly, I find myself answering no to all three questions.

Let’s start with greatest comeback. There are only two choices here. Super Bowl LI or the 2004 ALCS between the Sox and the Yankees. A 25 point comeback in a Super Bowl is hard to beat, but being the first and only team to rally from a 3-0 hole in the history of baseball to win a pennant against your archrivals gets my vote. Throw in the fact that it led to the first World Series championship for the Beantown bunch in 86 years and Brady’s Bunch comes in a close second.

Next up…did we just witness the greatest Patriots game in team history? Again, I say no. With all due respect to this year’s incredibly resilient group, Super Bowl XXXVI takes the top prize in my eyes. Before that game, the Patriots were an afterthought to most NFL fans, the loveable losers from the old days of the AFL. Yes, they made it to a couple of Super Bowls, but were drubbed by the ’86 Bears and squarely defeated by the Packers 10 years later.

Then in 2002, everything changed. The tuck rule did in the Raiders. Drew Bledsoe came out of mothballs (and the ER) to take over for an injured Brady to beat the Steelers for the AFC Championship. But New England faced the mighty Rams for all the marbles…the greatest show on turf. The Pats were a two touchdown underdog, but led 17-3 before a late rally set the stage for Tom Brady to become Tom Brady.

With John Madden begging him to take a knee, Brady calmly marched his men down the field, setting up Adam Vinitieri. 48 yards later, his kick split the uprights setting off complete delirium from Fort Kent to Cranston. I still get chills watching it. That game spawned a dynasty that has now lasted 16 years with Five Lombardi trophies sprinkled throughout. As for Super Bowl LI? It comes in a close second.

Finally, was James White nudging over the goal line in Houston the single greatest moment in this region’s rich sports history? There are two other options that come to mind.

David Ortiz’s grand slam against the Tigers was just an incredible sight. Tori Hunter flips into the bullpen, the cop raises his hands in celebration, and the Sox rally to win the game, the series, and the World Series six months after the Marathon bombing. Truth be told, my best friend, myself and my son all fell asleep during the game. The screaming crowd woke us all up. We rewound and watched it about 10 times. Fisk in ‘75 gets an honorable mention but his homer didn’t lead to a championship.

My final choice? Who else but Malcolm Butler in Super Bowl XLIX. With the Patriots up 4, Seattle was one yard away from sealing a crushing last-second victory. Pete Carroll inexplicably called a pass that Butler knew was coming. The execution was perfection, and the moment was jolting. I was at the game and actually lost my breath when I realized what I had just witnessed.

I hugged two guys standing next to me. I hugged the parents of Chandler Jones who were sitting in front of us. I hugged a teenage girl who was there with her dad in a wheelchair. Maybe I’m biased because I saw it in person but I didn’t lose my faculties when Ortiz hit his bomb or when White scored in overtime against the Falcons. Based solely on that, Malcolm wins, then Ortiz followed by White.

It’s hard to believe that we’ve come this far in New England sports. Which victory was the sweetest? Which moment was most memorable? In the last 16 years, we’ve raked in 5 Super Bowls, 3 World Series, 1 Stanley Cup, and 1 NBA championship. Being a BC grad, I can also include 3 NCAA Frozen Four wins. It really is the best of times.

