Seniors are leading the way for Bates lacrosse team during historic season

LEWISTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- It's been a historic season for the Bate's men's lacrosse team. It is currently the top-ranked program in NCAA Division III and set a school records for wins in a season with 12 and counting.

Head coach Peter Lasagna said the success correlates with the leaders of the Bobcats team.

"You are as good as your seniors," said Lasagna.

One of those seniors is Falmouth-native Charlie Fay. He is second in the NESCAC in scoring (46 goals), but was quick to acknowledge that this has been a team effort since day one.

"Our offense has been really clicking this year," said Fay, "we have a lot of weapons. We have three midfielders that play that can all score goals, three attack men that can score goals when you have six guys on the field at a time that can all score goals it really opens everything up for everyone else."

The Bobcats began the year with a #16 preseason ranking, but 12 wins and zero loses later they hold the number one ranking in the country.

© 2017 WCSH-TV