Seth Jones: 2017's first Sea Dogs 'Hadlock Hero'

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Seth Jones was six years old when he was diagnosed with a Stage 4 Wilm's Tumor at Boston Children's Hospital. He underwent a 32-week chemotherapy and radiation treatment program.

"I didn't know what was going on," he said. "I was scared."

It was hard to imagine Seth was ever sick as he sprinted the bases at Hadlock Field on Sunday.

Now eight years old, Seth is the 2017 season's first 'Hadlock Hero.'

Every year, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield partners up with the Maine Children's Cancer Program and the Sea Dogs - to honor children who have bravely been fighting cancer.

Seth says that being sick was really hard - but that running the bases at Hadlock with his big brother Wade was, in his words, "awesome."

His parents were full of pride watching him run the bases before the game. "The support [of these organizations] is amazing," said his father, Garrett Jones.

