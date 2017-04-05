WLBZ
South Portland's Jon Gillies set to make first NHL start for Flames

WCSH 7:36 PM. EDT April 05, 2017

(NEWS CENTER) -- South Portland's own Jon GIllies had his first NHL call-up last month when the Calgary Flames needed him on an emergency basis. 

The six-foot-six-inch goaltender played the role of back-up goalie that night for his NHL club. 

On Wednesday, the NCAA national champ was called-up to the Flames again but this time he will be doing more than watching the game from the bench. 

Gillies is expected to make his first NHL start for the Flames when they take on the Kings Thursday night in Los Angeles. 

