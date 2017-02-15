State basketball tournament takes a time out for weather

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Maine's top high school basketball teams will need to wait out the latest snowstorm before they can resume their pursuit of a championship.

The Maine Principals' Association announced several postponements to the Class AA tournament schedule on Wednesday. Both boys and girls games will be affected in Portland and Augusta. Scroll below to see the updated schedule:

THURSDAY, FEB. 16 AT THE AUGUSTA CIVIC CENTER

4:00 p.m. Girls Cheverus vs Bangor

5:30 p.m. Girls Deering vs Lewiston

7:00 p.m. Boys Ceverus vs Oxford Hills

8:30 p.m. Boys Deering vs Windham

THURSDAY, FEB. 16 AT THE PORTLAND EXPO

4:15 p.m. Girls Maine Girls Academy vs Sanford

6:00 p.m. Boys Bonny Eagle vs Scarborough

8:00 p.m. Boys Sanford vs Gorham

FRIDAY, FEB. 17 AT THE PORTLAND EXPO

4:15 p.m. Girls Scarborough vs Thornton

6:00 p.m. Boys York vs Westbrook (Class A)

8:00 p.m. Boys Greely vs Kennebunk (Class A)

