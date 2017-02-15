WLBZ
Close
Closings Alert 17 closing alerts
Weather Alert 12 weather alerts
Close

State basketball tournament takes a time out for weather

WCSH 10:49 AM. EST February 15, 2017

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Maine's top high school basketball teams will need to wait out the latest snowstorm before they can resume their pursuit of a championship.

The Maine Principals' Association announced several postponements to the Class AA tournament schedule on Wednesday. Both boys and girls games will be affected in Portland and Augusta. Scroll below to see the updated schedule:

THURSDAY, FEB. 16 AT THE AUGUSTA CIVIC CENTER

  • 4:00 p.m.     Girls     Cheverus vs Bangor
  • 5:30 p.m.     Girls     Deering vs Lewiston
  • 7:00 p.m.     Boys     Ceverus vs Oxford Hills
  • 8:30 p.m.     Boys     Deering vs Windham

THURSDAY, FEB. 16 AT THE PORTLAND EXPO

  • 4:15 p.m.     Girls     Maine Girls Academy vs Sanford
  • 6:00 p.m.     Boys     Bonny Eagle vs Scarborough
  • 8:00 p.m.     Boys     Sanford vs Gorham

FRIDAY, FEB. 17 AT THE PORTLAND EXPO

  • 4:15 p.m.     Girls     Scarborough vs Thornton
  • 6:00 p.m.     Boys     York vs Westbrook (Class A)
  • 8:00 p.m.     Boys     Greely vs Kennebunk (Class A)

 

Copyright 2017 WCSH


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories