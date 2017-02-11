State champions crowned in Maine cheering

Cheering State Championships

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Fans filled the seats at the Augusta Civic Center for cheering State Championships.

Teams who made the line up were decided on two weeks ago at the regional competitions.

"It takes so much work, so much time, so much focus on certain things just to nail certain parts of your routine to make it the best it can be for states," said Caroline Collins with Brewer High School.

The team from Brewer took second in Class A, coming in behind Lewiston.

Hermon took Class B; Lisbon took Class C; Central Aroostook took Class D.

Winners will move on to the New England Cheering Championships.

