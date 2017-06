Jerry Remy and the Red Sox broadcast team visit students at St. Brigid's Catholic School in Portland on Feb. 14, 2013

BOSTON, Mass. (NECN) -- Boston Red Sox broadcaster Jerry Remy announced Monday that he is once again battling cancer.

"I have been diagnosed with cancer again," he said on Twitter. "Treatment starts in 2 weeks. Still strong. Please see your doctor."

This is Remy's fifth cancer relapse.

Click RIGHT HERE for entire article on NECN.com

Copyright 2017 NECN