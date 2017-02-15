Teams looking for locker room equity at Falmouth Family Ice Arena

(NEWS CENTER)-- When the Falmouth Family Ice Center opened in 1999, the plan was for it to be the home to two high school hockey teams-- The Falmouth and Greely boys teams. But since the rink opened, both of those schools have added girls' teams as well, and there is a bit of an inequity that the communities are trying to correct. While the effort to raise money for the girls' locker rooms is underway, the boys team at Falmouth had a surprise gesture for the girls team on senior night.

https://www.gofundme.com/falmouthgreely-girls-locker-rooms

