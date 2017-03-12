The Professional Bull Riders' Velocity Tour Rides Into Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The Professional Bull Riders brought what they call "the toughest sport on dirt" to Bangor's Cross Insurance Center for the second year in a row on Saturday and Sunday for some fun, bull-bucking action.

Riders from all over the world gathered at the sold out event to showcase their athleticism in an "8-second man versus beast duel." The world's top 10 riders are all from the United States or Brazil.

Men, women and children also gathered to watch these cowboys risk their lives with every single ride. It's a dangerous sport that requires both physical fitness and mental clarity. Professional rider Cody Heffernan said that to stay fit, he goes to the gym and does yoga throughout the week. He also said that at this stage in the competition, "it's more mental preparation than anything."

The sold out event drew in 9,000 fans over the course of the weekend. The Cross Insurance Center's general manager Joe Imbriaco said that he hopes PBR continues to hold their event at the arena.

Riders compete against one another in a season-long battle to win the PBR world champion title. Each competitor has the chance of winning a share of $10 million in prizes in addition to a $1 million year-end bonus for the season's best rider.

