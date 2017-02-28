Three UNH women's basketball players coming home for conference tournament

DURHAM, New Hampshire (NEWS CENTER) -- For the first time ever, the America East women’s basketball tournament is being played at a neutral site.

For some members of the top-seeded University of New Hampshire basketball team, that neutral site is home.

In fact, all three members of the team who are from Maine won a state championship on that same floor -- Kristen Anderson, Ashley Storey and Sarah Clement.

“I try to explain to them that the court is a little bit different than anything we play on," said former Leavitt high school standout Krsiten Anderson, "it’s in the ice rink and the court is in the middle of it so there is room on both ends it’s kind of like the hoops are on islands... but Ashley and I have played there many times so I’m excited to go back.”

It's a level of excitement that even head coach Maureen Magarity has been getting a strong sense of during practices.

“All three of them, Sarah (Clement) too they all talk about how they all won state championships in that building which is pretty special I had never realized that and since they are from Maine they have a lot of pride in Maine girls basketball," said the Wildcats head coach, "it’s an amazing thing so for them to be able to go back and fast forward deeper into their career it’s pretty neat."

For former Greely Ranger Ashley Storey, her Maine high school basketball story was capped off with a gold ball in 2015 as well as the Miss Maine Basketball award as the states top senior player.

“It’s really exciting for me especially the last time I played on that court my high school team won a gold ball so I’m just excited to get back there be close enough so family and friends can come and have everyone come support," said Cumberland native Ashley Storey.

There will be plenty of that, since eight players throughout the tournament field came up through the Maine system.

“All of these programs are really successful so it’s great for Maine girls basketball," said Storey,

While the days of high school basketball are in the past for these Wildcats, it will still be a trip down memory lane if only for a brief period of time.

“I want another really great memory in that building so I’m not going to fret on old memories,” said Anderson.

Ashley Storey says she will be more dialed in on the games at hand this weekend than she will be on old high school memories. Then, spoken in true New England fashion, said that she will just be trying to 'do her job.'

The University of New Hampshire will play Stony Brook in the quarterfinals Saturday at noon at the Cross Insurance Arena. The University of Maine will take the floor afterwards for its quarterfinal matchup against Binghamton.

