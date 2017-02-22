Thursday's Tourney Time schedule and results: Feb. 23

(NEWS CENTER) -- We are getting closer and closer to crowning regional and state champions in high school basketball. More tickets to the regional finals will be punched on Thursday,
Cross Insurance Center:
Boys Class 'D' North Semifinals
(3) Easton
(2) Machias 2:05 PM
(4) Central Aroostook
(1) Southern Aroostook 3:35 PM
Girls Class 'D' North Semifinals
(6) Washburn
(2) Shead 7:05 PM
(4) Easton
(1) Southern Aroostook 8:35 PM
Augusta Civic Center:
Girls Class 'D' South Semifinal
(3) Temple
(2) Vinalhaven 10:00 AM
(5) Forest Hills
(1) Rangeley 11:35 PM
Girls Class 'C' South Semifinal
(3) Monmouth
(2) Boothbay 2:30 PM
(4) Old Orchard Beach
(1) Richmond 4:00 PM
Cross Insurance Arena:
Girls Class 'B' South Semifinals
(7) Poland
(6) Lincoln 1:00 PM
(5) Lake Region
(1) Gray-New Gloucester 2:30 PM
Boys Class 'B' South Semifinals
(3) Wells
(2) Spruce Mountain 6:00 PM
(4) Oak Hill
(1) Yarmouth 7:30 PM
Copyright 2017 WCSH
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs