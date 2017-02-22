Thursday's Tourney Time schedule and results: Feb. 23

(NEWS CENTER) -- We are getting closer and closer to crowning regional and state champions in high school basketball. More tickets to the regional finals will be punched on Thursday,

Cross Insurance Center:

Boys Class 'D' North Semifinals

(3) Easton

(2) Machias 2:05 PM

(4) Central Aroostook

(1) Southern Aroostook 3:35 PM

Girls Class 'D' North Semifinals

(6) Washburn

(2) Shead 7:05 PM

(4) Easton

(1) Southern Aroostook 8:35 PM

Augusta Civic Center:

Girls Class 'D' South Semifinal

(3) Temple

(2) Vinalhaven 10:00 AM

(5) Forest Hills

(1) Rangeley 11:35 PM

Girls Class 'C' South Semifinal

(3) Monmouth

(2) Boothbay 2:30 PM

(4) Old Orchard Beach

(1) Richmond 4:00 PM

Cross Insurance Arena:

Girls Class 'B' South Semifinals

(7) Poland

(6) Lincoln 1:00 PM

(5) Lake Region

(1) Gray-New Gloucester 2:30 PM

Boys Class 'B' South Semifinals

(3) Wells

(2) Spruce Mountain 6:00 PM

(4) Oak Hill

(1) Yarmouth 7:30 PM

