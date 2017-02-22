WLBZ
Thursday's Tourney Time schedule and results: Feb. 23

WCSH 2:00 AM. EST February 23, 2017

(NEWS CENTER) -- We are getting closer and closer to crowning regional and state champions in high school basketball. More tickets to the regional finals will be punched on Thursday, 

Cross Insurance Center:

Boys Class 'D' North Semifinals

(3) Easton

(2) Machias    2:05 PM

 

(4) Central Aroostook

(1) Southern Aroostook    3:35 PM

 

Girls Class 'D' North Semifinals

(6) Washburn

(2) Shead   7:05 PM

 

(4) Easton 

(1) Southern Aroostook  8:35 PM

 

Augusta Civic Center:

Girls Class 'D' South Semifinal

(3) Temple

(2) Vinalhaven     10:00 AM

 

(5) Forest Hills

(1) Rangeley    11:35 PM 

 

Girls Class 'C' South Semifinal

(3) Monmouth

(2) Boothbay   2:30 PM

 

(4) Old Orchard Beach

(1) Richmond   4:00 PM

 

Cross Insurance Arena:

Girls Class 'B' South Semifinals

(7) Poland

(6) Lincoln      1:00 PM

 

(5) Lake Region

(1) Gray-New Gloucester   2:30 PM 

 

Boys Class 'B' South Semifinals

(3) Wells

(2) Spruce Mountain  6:00 PM 

 

(4) Oak Hill

(1) Yarmouth    7:30 PM

