Tourney Time schedule and results: February 21st

(NEWS CENTER) -- Tourney Time kicks things up a notch adding a fourth venue to the mix. Here is the schedule and update results for Tuesday, February 21st.
Cross Insurance Center:
Class 'C' North Boys (Quarterfinals)
(6) Schenck
(3) Hodgdon - 9:35 AM
(7) Piscataquis
(2) Fort Faifield - 11:05 AM
(5) Dexter
(4) Lee Academy - 7:05 PM
(8) Woodland
(1) George Stevens - 8:35 PM
Class 'C' North Girls (Quarterfinals)
(5) Dexter
(4) Madawaska - 2:05 PM
(8) Narraguagus
(1) Stearns - 3:35 PM
Augusta Civic Center:
Class 'D' South Girls (Quarterfinals)
(5) Forest Hills
(4) Pine Tree Academy - 8:30 AM
(8) Valley
(1) Rangeley - 10:00 AM
Class 'C' South Girls (Quarterfinals)
(5) Madison
(4) Old Orchard Beach - 11:30 AM
(8) Gould Academy
(1) Richmond - 1:00 PM
Class 'AA' North Girls (Semifinals)
(3) Deering
(2) Edward Little - 4:00 PM
(5) Bangor
(1) Oxford Hills - 5:30 PM
Class 'AA' North Boys (Semifinals)
(5) Oxford Hills
(1) Portland - 8:00 PM
(6) Windham
(2) Edward Little - 9:30 PM
Portland Expo:
Class 'B' South Girls (Quarterfinals)
(6) Lincoln Academy
(3) Mountain Valley - 10:00 AM
(7) Poland
(2) Wells - 11:30 AM
(5) Lake Region
(4) Yarmouth - 1:00 PM
(8) Freeport
(1) Gray-New Gloucester - 2:30 PM
Cross Insurance Arena:
Class 'AA' Girls South (Semifinals)
(3) Scarborough
(2) South Portland - 1:00 PM
(4) Maine Girls Academy
(1) Gorham - 2:30 PM
Class 'AA' Boys South (Semifinals)
(6) Gorham
(2) Thornton Academy- 6:00 PM
(5) Scarborough
(1) South Portland - 7:30 PM
