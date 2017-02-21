WLBZ
Tourney Time schedule and results: February 21st

WCSH 9:06 AM. EST February 21, 2017

(NEWS CENTER) -- Tourney Time kicks things up a notch adding a fourth venue to the mix. Here is the schedule and update results for Tuesday, February 21st. 

Cross Insurance Center:

Class 'C'  North Boys (Quarterfinals) 

(6) Schenck

(3) Hodgdon - 9:35 AM

 

(7) Piscataquis

(2) Fort Faifield - 11:05 AM 

 

(5) Dexter

(4) Lee Academy - 7:05 PM

 

(8) Woodland

(1) George Stevens - 8:35 PM

 

Class 'C'  North Girls (Quarterfinals) 

(5) Dexter

(4) Madawaska - 2:05 PM

 

(8) Narraguagus

(1) Stearns - 3:35 PM

 

Augusta Civic Center:

Class 'D' South Girls (Quarterfinals) 

(5) Forest Hills

(4) Pine Tree Academy - 8:30 AM 

 

(8) Valley 

(1) Rangeley - 10:00 AM

 

Class 'C' South Girls (Quarterfinals) 

(5) Madison

(4) Old Orchard Beach - 11:30 AM

 

(8) Gould Academy

(1) Richmond - 1:00 PM

 

Class 'AA' North Girls (Semifinals)

(3) Deering

(2) Edward Little - 4:00 PM

 

(5) Bangor

(1) Oxford Hills - 5:30 PM

 

Class 'AA' North Boys (Semifinals)

(5) Oxford Hills

(1) Portland - 8:00 PM

 

(6) Windham

(2) Edward Little - 9:30 PM

 

Portland Expo:

Class 'B' South Girls (Quarterfinals)

(6) Lincoln Academy

(3) Mountain Valley - 10:00 AM

 

(7) Poland

(2) Wells - 11:30 AM

 

(5) Lake Region

(4) Yarmouth - 1:00 PM

 

(8) Freeport

(1) Gray-New Gloucester - 2:30 PM

 

Cross Insurance Arena:

Class 'AA' Girls South (Semifinals)

(3) Scarborough

(2) South Portland - 1:00 PM 

 

(4) Maine Girls Academy

(1) Gorham - 2:30 PM

 

Class 'AA' Boys South (Semifinals)

 (6) Gorham

(2) Thornton Academy- 6:00 PM

 

(5) Scarborough

(1) South Portland - 7:30 PM

 

